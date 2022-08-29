Brian Kelly’s tactical decision on starting QB announcement

While a lot of college programs are announcing their starting quarterbacks ahead of Week 1, LSU Football will not be one of them. Head coach Brian Kelly said on Monday he’s already decided on the QB1 for the season opener against Florida State, but he believes it’s a tactical advantage to not tell everyone.

Via ESPN:

“Everybody here wants to know who the quarterback is. I get that,” Kelly told reporters Monday. “But I think it’s a tactical advantage for us not to announce it.”

“The advantage for us is that we haven’t played,” Kelly said. “So it doesn’t help us to give up any of our cards in that sense.”

The battle is between Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier. Brian Kelly claims it doesn’t matter which signal-caller gets the starting nod because they both have a similar skill set:

“There’s some great similarities between the two of them in terms of what they’re able to do,” Kelly said. “They both run extremely well. They both can make plays outside the pocket. And certainly we don’t have to change the playcalling. There’s not a dramatic difference between the two when it comes to playcalling.”

Daniels comes over to LSU after three seasons with the Sun Devils, starting 29 contests during that span. He threw for over 6,000 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

As for Nussmeier, he served mostly as the backup in 2021 to Max Johnson. Nussmeier only had 57 passing attempts, completing 27 of them for two touchdowns and two interceptions.

This weekend also marks the beginning of Brian Kelly’s coaching career in Baton Rouge after inking a massive $95 million deal across 10 years.