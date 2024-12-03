LSU football wide receiver CJ Daniels is reportedly planning to enter the College Football Transfer Portal, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“BREAKING: LSU WR CJ Daniels plans to enter the Transfer Portal, per his rep (Casey Gunn),” Fawcett wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6’2 205 has totaled 148 Receptions for 2,434 Yards & 21 TDs in his college career. Will have 1 year of eligibility remaining.”

Daniels made a big impact with LSU, but he spent only one season at the program. Although Daniels dealt with some injury concerns, he still played well for the most part.

Daniels spent the first four seasons of his college football career at Liberty. He joined LSU football for the 2024 season, but is now set to enter the transfer portal as he has one year of eligibility remaining at the college football level.

CJ Daniels recorded 42 receptions and 480 yards during the 2024 campaign. He enjoyed some big moments, but did not score a touchdown. Nevertheless, Daniels played a big role with LSU.

It will be interesting to see which program he ends up joining. Daniels features enough potential to make a huge impact on his next team.

As for the LSU football program, they endured an up-and-down 2024 campaign. They did finish the season with an 8-4 record, but LSU was surely hoping to make a run at the College Football Playoff. Perhaps they can turn things around and accomplish that goal in 2025.

Barring a return, LSU's offense will prepare to move on without Daniels. Their outlook is still intriguing, though. LSU's offseason will be pivotal as they look to take a step forward. If the team continues to improve, while adding help via recruiting and the transfer portal, then the team could be more competitive during the 2025 season.

LSU football and CJ Daniels will both look to have better all-around seasons in 2025.