Called a “quarterback protege of sorts” by 247Sports analyst Andrew Ivins, Florida native Colin Hurley adds one more to the list of high-profile quarterback prospects to play under now-LSU football head coach Brian Kelly.

247Sports 4-star recruit Colin Hurley reclassified to the class of 2024 before committing to the Tigers Friday morning, according to ESPN staff writer Tom VanHaaren. He chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Michigan State and Ohio State, among others, for the opportunity to take a spot in an already-stacked LSU quarterback room.

“To Coach Brian Kelly and the staff at LSU, I want to say thank you for the opportunity to graduate a champion and bring a national championship to Baton Rouge,” Hurley said in a Friday morning tweet.

Colin Hurley took four unofficial visits to both LSU and Florida over the course of 2021 and 2022, making up eight of his 14 total unofficial visits to seven different universities. Tigers quarterback coach Joe Sloan, who went to visit Hurley during LSU’s bye week, and Assistant Recruiting Coordinator Jordan Arcement were both involved in the quarterback’s recruitment.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida, currently holds a quarterback rating of 109.7 as a sophomore for the Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors. He threw for 954 yards on a 55% completion percentage in six games this season, according to MaxPreps.

Under a head coach who worked with the likes of Ian Book and DeShone Kizer, who threw for over 8,900 and about 5,800 yards for the Fighting Irish, respectively, Hurley will have to fight through a quarterback room filled with former 4-star talent and an experienced option in former Arizona State signal caller Jayden Daniels. Daniels has 1,812 and 12 touchdowns on a 69.9% completion percentage in eight games for the Tigers so far this season, only logging one interception against then-No. 8 Tennessee in a 40-13 Volunteers win in early October.