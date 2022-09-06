Ed Orgeron’s hilarious reaction to his $17.1 million LSU Tigers buyout

The LSU Tigers decided this offseason to let head football coach, Ed Orgeron, go. It was not without cost though, as they owed him over $17 million on his contract. Orgeron recently spoke to the public regarding his firing and the school’s decision to move on.

“I am grateful for my time at LSU… Coaches got a shelf. Some coaches get 50 years, some get 12 years, I got six. Good. We had a meeting and they said ‘it’s not going well.’ No shit… ya’ll can see that brother… They said ‘coach (Orgeron), you got $17.1 million on your contract and we are going to give it to you.’ What time do you want me to leave and what door do you want me out of, brother?'”

Ed Orgeron has always been known as a player’s coach. His likability shines through anytime you hear him speak. He is never afraid to say what is on his mind, but he does it in a respectable way.

Orgeron grew up in Louisiana and played college ball at LSU. So, after being let go as the interim head coach at USC, it was only logical that he would accept the job in Baton Rouge. However, after leading the Tigers to a National Championship in 2019-2020, the program trailed off quickly. They finished dead last in the SEC West last season, prompting the change.

The Tigers had a decent recruiting class and should improve this season. Experts have them pegged winning between seven and nine games this year, which at least gets them back into the bowl games. Either way, Orgeron and his cool $17 million will be happy in the sunset.