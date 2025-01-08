LSU football has watched the transfer portal reshape recruiting forever. That includes former Tigers talent finding a new home, albeit the fifth one for one ex-LSU defender.

Safety Pig Cage has now landed at Incarnate Word, with On3.com's Pete Nakos reporting the move first Wednesday. But his move to IWU becomes his fifth collegiate stop.

Cage, a former 3-star, originally signed with Nicholls State and its 2020 recruiting class out of Archbishop Rummel in Metairie, Louisiana. He first entered the transfer portal on June 2, 2021. He later made his way to LSU — suiting up for the final Tigers team led by Ed Orgeron. Cage collected seven tackles including five solo stops in his lone Tigers campaign. He never got the chance to suit up for Orgeron's successor Brian Kelly.

Cage then made his way over to Texas-San Antonio the following month. Louisiana Tech represents his most recent stop.

The 5-foot-9, 199-pound safety only has delivered 38 total tackles with 22 solo stops in his college career. He's also swatted two passes.

Has LSU become aggressive in the portal?

The Tigers, meanwhile, have aggressively beefed up their 2025 roster with talent who left another university.

Patrick Payton rises as the top portal addition to the Baton Rouge university. The former Florida State Seminoles edge rusher was the top player for his position group in the portal, per 247Sports.

But LSU didn't stop with Payton. Jimari Butler comes to the Southeastern Conference school via Nebraska. And he's bringing 16 tackles for a loss in the last two seasons over to the Tigers.

Mansoor Delane is another impact portal decision — with the cornerback jumping from Virginia Tech to LSU. Even former SEC rival CB Ja'Keem Jackson is crossing over to the Tigers after playing for Florida.

These additions elevated LSU to comprise the nation's top-ranked portal class by 247Sports. Kelly is showing a much more different, plus assertive, approach to the portal compared to years past. Then again, his 2023 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels was a portal find out of Arizona State.