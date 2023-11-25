LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels may have sealed his Heisman case after the Tigers' 42-30 win over TAMU football. In the win, Daniels went 16-24 for 235 yards and threw another four touchdown passes. He also ran for 120 yards on 11 carries as the Tigers moved to 9-3 on the year.

Following the game, many fans called for Daniels to win college football's most prestigious award.

While Daniels himself isn't certain he'll win, he did believe he deserves to at least go to the ceremony.

“Most definitely I do,” Daniels said. “Obviously we've got to see what the other guys do, but I think I've made my case to be invited up there,” via David Folse II.

Coming into the week, Jayden Daniels was one of the leaders in the Heisman race. His main competitor is Oregon football's Bo Nix, who is coming off of a six touchdown first half versus No.  15 Oregon State. Nix will not play this week as Oregon does not have a game. He will instead play again when the Ducks face Washington football in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Meanwhile, this was Daniels' final game of the year since LSU will not qualify for the SEC Championship Game.

Daniels leapt ahead of Nix for many last weekend when he had an eight touchdown game against Georgia Tech, including six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The next contender is Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who led the race at one point but has since fallen out in favor of Daniels and Nix.