LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels continues to get major Heisman buzz after huge performance in win over TAMU

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels may have sealed his Heisman case after the Tigers' 42-30 win over TAMU football. In the win, Daniels went 16-24 for 235 yards and threw another four touchdown passes. He also ran for 120 yards on 11 carries as the Tigers moved to 9-3 on the year.

Following the game, many fans called for Daniels to win college football's most prestigious award.

Too bad Jayden Daniels already got the Heisman sowed up https://t.co/MTLyqeeuaY — AKA FERRARI (@streetz1141) November 25, 2023

Jayden Daniels just secured his Heisman Trophy IMO. #GeauxTigers — LABRED111222 (@CHEF_CRYPTO75) November 25, 2023

If anyone other than Jayden Daniels wins the #Heisman, it's a shame. He had a better year than Joe Burrow in 2019. That means something. Oh, also, he's crazy talented and can do everything you look for in a quarterback today. — Kaleb Blanton (@thekalebblanton) November 25, 2023

While Daniels himself isn't certain he'll win, he did believe he deserves to at least go to the ceremony.

“Most definitely I do,” Daniels said. “Obviously we've got to see what the other guys do, but I think I've made my case to be invited up there,” via David Folse II.

Jayden Daniels says he believes he has made his case to be invited to NYC for the Heisman Trophy presentation pic.twitter.com/ZoWmcQmKFn — David Folse II (@davidfolse) November 25, 2023

Coming into the week, Jayden Daniels was one of the leaders in the Heisman race. His main competitor is Oregon football's Bo Nix, who is coming off of a six touchdown first half versus No. 15 Oregon State. Nix will not play this week as Oregon does not have a game. He will instead play again when the Ducks face Washington football in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Meanwhile, this was Daniels' final game of the year since LSU will not qualify for the SEC Championship Game.

Daniels leapt ahead of Nix for many last weekend when he had an eight touchdown game against Georgia Tech, including six passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The next contender is Washington's Michael Penix Jr., who led the race at one point but has since fallen out in favor of Daniels and Nix.