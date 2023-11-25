The 2023-24 campaign has been a massive disappointment for LSU football (8-3) and their fans from a record standpoint, but quarterback Jayden Daniels is providing them with quite the silver lining. The star senior is determined to leave an indelible mark in Baton Rouge, as he continues to march towards the legendary Heisman Trophy.

It figures to be a tight race, with fellow QBs Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., all boasting strong cases. The LSU band is showing support for its guy in grand fashion.

During halftime of the Tigers' conference clash with the Texas A&M Aggies, the marching band lined itself up to form the iconic Heisman pose, via ClutchPoints (originally Brian Holland).

Now, that is an endorsement. Daniels deserves the adulation and appreciation from the entire LSU football community for doing all he can to compensate for an ineffective Tigers defense. Going into Saturday's home game, he had 3,577 passing yards (72.6 completion percentage), 1,014 rushing yards and 46 total touchdowns.

RECOMMENDED
Texas A&M LSU prediction
Texas A&M-LSU prediction, odds. pick, how to watch College Football Week 13 game

Blake Lovell ·

USC football head coach Lincoln Riley and Clemson football head coach, Dabo Swinney looking disappointed
USC and 3 most disappointing college football teams in 2023

Shane Shoemaker ·

Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Oregon football, LSU football, Heisman odds
LSU football's Jayden Daniels edges Bo Nix in 2023 Heisman odds

Eva Geitheim ·

Despite the team finding itself in another showdown, Daniels again flashed his versatile skill set in a 42-30 win over Texas A&M. He threw for four touchdowns and posted 120 yards on the ground. His supreme speed is well-documented, but the transfer from Arizona State has progressed remarkably as a passer.

And now, he looks to be rewarded for it. Jayden Daniels would be the third player in program history, behind Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow, to ever win the Heisman Trophy. One can only imagine how LSU's band would commemorate the historic occasion.