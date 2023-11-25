LSU football star Jayden Daniels receives a huge sign of support from the marching band during halftime of the team's home game vs Texas A&M

The 2023-24 campaign has been a massive disappointment for LSU football (8-3) and their fans from a record standpoint, but quarterback Jayden Daniels is providing them with quite the silver lining. The star senior is determined to leave an indelible mark in Baton Rouge, as he continues to march towards the legendary Heisman Trophy.

It figures to be a tight race, with fellow QBs Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr., and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., all boasting strong cases. The LSU band is showing support for its guy in grand fashion.

During halftime of the Tigers' conference clash with the Texas A&M Aggies, the marching band lined itself up to form the iconic Heisman pose, via ClutchPoints (originally Brian Holland).

LSU’s band ended their halftime show in the Heisman pose for QB Jayden Daniels’ last home game 🫡 (via @BHollandSports) pic.twitter.com/MGWJcE0mm5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 25, 2023

Now, that is an endorsement. Daniels deserves the adulation and appreciation from the entire LSU football community for doing all he can to compensate for an ineffective Tigers defense. Going into Saturday's home game, he had 3,577 passing yards (72.6 completion percentage), 1,014 rushing yards and 46 total touchdowns.

Despite the team finding itself in another showdown, Daniels again flashed his versatile skill set in a 42-30 win over Texas A&M. He threw for four touchdowns and posted 120 yards on the ground. His supreme speed is well-documented, but the transfer from Arizona State has progressed remarkably as a passer.

And now, he looks to be rewarded for it. Jayden Daniels would be the third player in program history, behind Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow, to ever win the Heisman Trophy. One can only imagine how LSU's band would commemorate the historic occasion.