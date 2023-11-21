LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels takes the lead in the Heisman odds over Oregon football's Bo Nix after eight touchdown day

It's not crazy to assume that a six-touchdown performance would be enough to put a quarterback already in contention for the Heisman trophy easily at the top of the odds. Wrong. Despite Oregon football's Bo Nix throwing six touchdowns — all in the first half — his game against Arizona State was somehow topped by the incredible one from LSU football's Jayden Daniels.

In a 56-14 win over Georgia State, Daniels had eight total touchdowns. Eight! Like Nix, Daniels threw six touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns while leading the Tigers in rushing. In total, Daniels threw more touchdowns than incompletions going 25-30 for 413 yards and six touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

In Nix and Oregon's win over Arizona State, the Ducks quarterback also threw more touchdowns than incompletions, going 24-29 for 404 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately for Nix, his incredible day was upstaged by Daniels' eight touchdown masterpiece on the same day.

Now, Daniels leads the Heisman trophy odds at -110. Nix trails just behind at +125 while Washington football's Michael Penix Jr. has now dropped to third with +650 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

On the season, Nix has completed 78.1% of his passes for 3,539 yards with 35 touchdowns and only two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Jayden Daniels has completed 72.6% of his passes for 3,577 yards with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions. Daniels also has 182 carries for 1,014 yards with 10 rushing touchdowns and an average of 8.2 yards per rush. Even though Nix's Ducks have the edge at 10-1 compared to LSU and Daniels' 8-3 record, Daniels' rushing ability most likely gives him the edge over Nix in the Heisman race.