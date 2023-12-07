LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels gets Heisman support from Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, stating Daniels is the best player in CFB.

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave his thoughts on the 2023 college football Heisman race. With a Tiger in the mix, it’s clear that Kelly will have some sort of bias, but he doesn’t believe so. What he does believe, is that Jayden Daniels is the clearcut winner.

“My unbiased opinion is Jayden Daniels is the best player in college football,” said Kelly, per Sam Gillenwater at On3 Sports.

Kelly spoke on the candidates, mentioning he was able to watch the Pac-12 Championship with two other finalists in Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. The Tigers’ season comes down to a final game in the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Wisconsin Badgers, but it’s unclear whether Daniels will suit up for the matchup.

“I was watching the game too, yes. But I was not looking for anyone not to succeed. I wanted them to play their very best. I was looking for a great game and I was looking for both teams to play at their very best. But I wanted to see how he measured up to who was going to be his chief competition,” said Kelly.

The Heisman trophy winner will be announced on Dec. 9 as the finalists head to New York for the ceremony. Daniels will be accompanied by Penix, Nix, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., all of which are in contention to receive the award.

Daniels’ improvement in Louisiana was incredible to see under Kelly. He showed flashes of his potential at Arizona State, but once he transferred to the Bayou, he revamped his draft stock with a historic season in purple and gold.