LSU QB Jayden Daniels overtook Oregon QB Bo Nix for the most prestigious award in college football, the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Heading into conference championship weekend, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was a slight Heisman Trophy favorite over LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels for the most prestigious award in college football. However, after the Ducks' second loss to the College Football Playoff-bound Washington Huskies, Nix dropped to the third favorite, and Daniels is now a prohibitive favorite to take home the hardware.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is now a big Heisman Trophy favorite at -1450, according to FanDuel, despite not having played on the final big college football weekend. Daniels and the Tigers wrapped up their 2023 campaign on Nov. 25, beating Texas A&M 42-30. The LSU QB was 16-of-24 for 235 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, plus 120 yards rushing on 11 carries.

That final game put Daniels at 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season. He also had 1,134 rushing yards with 10 rushing TDs.

After the Oregon football program’s second loss to Washington in the Pac-12 Conference Championship, Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. jumped to second in the Heisman Trophy race, with his odds at +1200. Bo Nix fell to third at +2500.

Penix finished with 4,218 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Nix wrapped up with 4,145 passing yards, 40 TDs, and three INTs. And while Penix will play in the CFP, this is a regular-season award that will be awarded prior to those games.

If McDaniels wins the award, he will join HB Billy Cannon (1959) and QB Joe Burrow (2019) and become the third Heisman Trophy winner from the LSU football program.

Behind the LSU, Washington, and Oregon football stars are Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in fourth at +10000, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy in fifth at +25000, and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. rounding out the top six at +25000.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy presentation will be on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.