Help is on the way.

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly and his Tigers are currently in the process of trying to make their team competitive in the short term while also building for the future of the program. Last season for LSU was not exactly a success for Kelly and his staff, as the team wasn't able to generate any real push toward the college football playoff despite having Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels as their quarterback.

However, it seems that reinforcements may soon be on the way in Baton Rouge. Recently, four star interior offensive lineman Devin Harper of the Calvary Baptist Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana (class of 2025) announced his commitment to LSU football, per college football insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. The 6'5″, 300 pound Davis denied the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers by choosing to commit to the Tigers.

Offensive line play was indeed an area of a bit of concern this past season for LSU. Part of the reason that Jayden Daniels was able to produce so many Heisman trophy-worthy highlights in the first place was that a lot of the time, he had to dig into his do-it-yourself kit as he was chased by unblocked defenders.

As the team continues to shore up that aspect of the game, Brian Kelly and his staff must now turn an eye to the defense, which regressed this past season after performing relatively above expectations during the 2022 campaign, which was Kelly's first at the helm in Baton Rouge.