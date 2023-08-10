Head coach Brian Kelly's first year with LSU saw the Tigers go 10-4 and end their season with a Citrus Bowl victory. But as Kelly and company look to bring LSU football to new heights, the Tigers have landed a standout recruit ready to bring a spark to the running back room.

Four-star 2024 prospect Caden Durham has committed to LSU, top flight recruit announced on Thursday. Alongside his relationship to the coaching staff, Durham said how the Tigers' plan to use him on the field played a major role in his recruitment, via Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“The fact that I'm the only RB that they're recruiting is big for me because they believe I'm a four down back and can help bring a national championship.”

Durham is in fact the first running back to join the Tigers' 2024 recruiting class. However, LSU football has one of the best classes in the nation, currently ranking sixth amongst all programs, via On3. Durham's 93.14 prospect grade is currently the fourth-highest in the class.

In Brian Kelly's first season with the team, LSU ranked 41st in rushing offense, averaging 183.9 yards on the ground per game. Their 39 rushing touchdowns were the fourth most in the entire country.

Clearly Kelly's running backs know how to find the end zone. The Tigers will look to improve on their impressive running numbers as they look to make a College Football Playoff run in 2023.

For now, Caden Durham will have to watch how his future team develops in year two under Kelly. Come 2024, he is ready to take the reins and become a focal point in LSU's offense.