LSU football landed an ex-Texas A&M tight end in the transfer portal, who could be a key weapon for quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Brian Kelly has had to deal with a lot of negative noise over the past few months after his team's elimination from the College Football Playoff. It's been a trying third for the Tigers' head coach in Baton Rouge. LSU finished the year 9-4 and 5-3 in the SEC. 2025 is a massive year for this program that is expected to contend for a playoff spot annually.

Fortunately, Brian Kelly received some good news on Saturday. According to National Recruiting/Transfer Portal Reporter Hayes Fawcett, Donovan Green has committed to LSU. The former Texas A&M tight end was a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2022 and will have two years of eligibility. At 6'5, 257 lbs, Green will bring a much-needed physicality to LSU's offense, which could be crucial heading into 2025.

LSU fans have reason to hope heading into 2025



It's easy to be down on LSU football right now. The Tigers failed to capitalize on Jayden Daniels' two years with the program and then regressed in 2024. Brian Kelly's former employer, Notre Dame, will now play Ohio State in the National Championship game. At the same time, many Tigers players entered the transfer portal in the winter window. Despite this string of bad news, Brian Kelly has quietly rebuilt his program in preparation for a breakout in 2025.

LSU football has the eighth-best recruiting class joining the team this offseason. Star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is returning and is expected to be a Heisman Trophy contender. The Tigers have also been active in the transfer portal, adding talented players like Donovan Green to a revamped roster.

One key piece of news to watch this offseason is the recovery of linebacker Whit Weeks from a scary injury he suffered in the Tigers' bowl game. According to reports, the First-team All-SEC selection underwent surgery for a broken fibula and is expected to make a full recovery in a few months.

Getting Weeks back is vital for an LSU football defense that has struggled immensely since Brian Kelly took over. The Tigers have finished in the bottom four in scoring defense over the last two years, posting some abysmal performances in huge games. This unit's continued improvement, along with the offense's evolution under Garrett Nussmier and players like Donovan Green, will be key to Brian Kelly keeping his job with the program well after 2025. It'll be year four for LSU under its decorated head coach. The honeymoon season is over; now is the time to compete for championships.