LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave a murky injury update on dual-threat quarterback Jayden Daniels on Monday.

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has given an update on the status of his starting quarterback Jayden Daniels. Kelly said Daniels has been progressing. However, he will only know the latter's status in two days, per ESPN's Paul Finebaum (via WBRZ-TV's Michael Cauble).

“Brian Kelly tells @finebaum that Jayden Daniels is making progress in relation to his targeting hit at Alabama, but says he won't really know about availability until 48 hours from now. #LSU,” Cauble tweeted on Monday.

LSU HC Brian Kelly on Dallas Turner’s hit on Jayden Daniels: “We want to protect the quarterback… we sent it into the league office, because we felt it checked all the boxes.”

pic.twitter.com/KjBN1I8Qzg — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) November 6, 2023

Jayden Daniels left the game against No. 8 Alabama football in the fourth quarter after he took a brutal hit from linebacker Dallas Turner. The latter smothered Daniels as soon as the LSU quarterback passed the ball.

The hit apparently took the wind out of Daniels' sails as he lay on the Bryant-Denny Stadium turf for a while. LSU football's team physicians immediately checked on the injured signal caller. Brian Kelly promptly took him out of the game so team doctors could check on Daniels in the locker room.

Jayden Daniels completed 15 of 24 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception before he left the game. He also rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. No. 14 LSU football lost to Alabama, 42-28. Brian Kelly's team fell to 6-3 on the season while Nick Saban's squad improved to 8-1.

Saban raved about Daniels' abilities as a dual-threat quarterback during his halftime interview.

“It's the whole thing, man. The guy is killing us with the scrambles. We're not keeping him in the pocket. We're playing a lot of match coverage, so there's nobody to break on the ball when he does scramble,” Nick Saban said.

Brian Kelly can only cross his fingers Jayden Daniels will take the field against Florida football in Week 11.