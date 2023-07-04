LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne often avoid sharing details about her earnings from brand partnerships and other NIL deals. However, in a recent interview, she revealed how she earned $500,000 from one social media post. ONE!

Dunne, who is second on ON3 Sports' NIL rankings with a valuation of $3.3 million (only behind Bronny James at $6.6 million), was asked on the Full Send Podcast what was the biggest deal she had with a brand. The 20-year-old gymnast and social media personality initially refused to give a specific number or range, only noting that it's in the six figures.

When pressed to provide more details, with the hosts asking if it's under or over $500,000, Dunne obliged and responded that it's the latter. The LSU gymnastics standout didn't name the brand partner who paid her, but she did say that it was for a social media post.

“Yeah, I'm very fortunate. It's just crazy to me,” Livvy said when asked about her biggest earnings.

It's certainly not a surprise why Olivia Dunne is getting paid a lot to endorse or promote brands and products. Her reach isn't in the world of sports alone, as she continues to be a major social media influencer. She has over 4.2 million followers on Instagram and 7.6 million followers on TikTok.

Dunne is the highest paid female collegiate athlete when it comes to NIL deals. Her NIL valuation is actually more than double of the next woman behind her, who is fellow LSU star Angel Reese of the women's basketball team. Reese is currently valued at $1.6 million.