By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Brian Kelly left no doubt about who LSU football’s starting quarterback is following their dominant 63-7 Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue, per Brody Miller.

“There’s no quarterback controversy,” Kelly said. “Jayden (Daniels) is the No. 1 quarterback. Garrett (Nussmeier) will get a chance to compete, though.”

Jayden Daniels went 12-17 through the air with 1 passing touchdown and 139 passing yards in the Citrus Bowl. He’s a talented quarterback who LSU believes can lead them to new heights moving forward. However, Garrett Nussmeier went 11-15 through the air with 173 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns in the game. He was also picked off once in the LSU football win.

Nussmeier’s playing time led people to wonder who will start for the Tigers moving forward. But as Kelly confirmed, Jayden Daniels is “the No. 1 quarterback.”

LSU ultimately set new Citrus Bowl records in points scored (63), total yards (594), and margin of victory (56). It was a fantastic effort from both an offensive and defensive perspective.

The Tigers were able to see what they have in Nussmeier. If anything were to happen to Jayden Daniels down the road, he’s someone who will profile as a capable replacement.

Daniels recently revealed his reason for returning to LSU in 2023.

“I took my time on evaluating and gathering information,” Daniels said prior to the Citrus Bowl. “But ultimately, it was the best decision for me to come back and accomplish things in college I feel like I need to grow on. I feel like I have unfinished business at college, so I wanted to come back and compete for a national championship.”

LSU football fans surely loved his explanation for returning. And this bode of confidence from Kelly will only give Daniels more motivation for the 2023 campaign.