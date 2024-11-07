The LSU Tigers are set to face the Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend in one of the biggest games of the week and one that could determine the College Football Playoff. With the Tigers hosting, they've decided to throw an exciting twist in, bringing their infamous live Tiger to the sideline as College Gameday makes the trip down to Baton Rouge.

“I think the opportunity to bring our mascot back onto the field is an unbelievable opportunity,” said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry back in September.

Now, according to LouisianaSports.net, the Tigers are doing just that.

Expand Tweet



The last time LSU had a tiger on the timeline was 2015. Decades ago, though, the Tigers used to have the live tiger stationed just outside of the visitor's locker room. Additionally, they would feed it raw steak to set a scene for opposing players and coaches to see a Bengal tiger tearing apart a steak with its jaws covered in blood. It's unclear if they will do the same now or not.

LSU looking to end Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes

Both LSU and Alabama are not new to big-time matchups. However, this game could pose as an elimination game for not only LSU but also Alabama. With the NCAA's new 12-team playoff, teams are afforded the ability to lose more than one game. However, that doesn't mean you can lose three or four and still get in.

Alabama enters the game with two losses already, one to Vanderbilt and another to Tennessee. They're ranked 11th in the College Football Playoff rankings. If they were to lose, it would all but eliminate them from the SEC Championship Game and would drop them severely in the rankings.

For LSU, they enter the CFP rankings ranked just a little bit lower at 15. If LSU loses, they are eliminated just like Alabama.

The biggest difference between the two is that LSU has just one conference loss, and Alabama has two. If LSU wins, they're still in the driver's seat to make the SEC Championship Game. If they don't, though, it gets interesting.