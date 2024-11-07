ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Alabama-LSU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alabama-LSU.

This is a richly interesting game for so many reasons. Let's start with the obvious point that Alabama and LSU are basically playing an elimination game in the 2024 College Football Playoff race. Both teams have two losses in early November. The winner stays in the hunt, and the loser is very likely out of the playoff derby. In a 12-team playoff, a 10-2 team from the SEC probably still gets in. A 9-3 team probably is left in the cold. It really is fascinating to contemplate. In a four-team playoff, a 10-2 team wouldn't get in, but the 12-team playoff is precisely what can enable a 10-2 team to make the field and get a shot to play for the national championship. One year ago, this game — under these circumstances — wouldn't mean nearly as much as it does now.

The other obvious reason this game is so interesting is that these two teams have been so profoundly mysterious and hard to pin down this year. Alabama looked like a juggernaut when it took the huge lead over Georgia in the first half of that showdown earlier this season. Then Alabama blew that lead but rallied to win. It seemed that the Crimson Tide were on their way. Then, however, the bottom fell out in road losses at Vanderbilt and Tennessee. The defense was shredded by Vandy and Jalen Milroe played poorly against the Vols. Alabama has also had close shaves in other games, notably versus South Carolina in a game which went down to the final seconds. First-year coach Kalen DeBoer has had a very bumpy ride as Bama head coach. Not all of his staff hires as assistant coaches have worked out. Crucially, not being able to bring his Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb down to Tuscaloosa — Grubb landed with the Seattle Seahawks — has affected his level of success. This battle versus LSU might define how we remember DeBoer in 2024.

The 2024 LSU football team has endured a fascinating journey under head coach Brian Kelly. The season began with yet another Week 1 loss, a problem LSU has simply not been able to solve in the Kelly era. Losing to a USC team which has lost five games this season now looks even worse than it did at the time. LSU was not a good team in September, but the Tigers survived some close shaves and avoided a collapse. Then they grew into the season, most notably in a comeback win against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. LSU has become a tougher, more physical team as the season has moved along. If the Tigers beat Alabama, they will enter the final few weeks of the season with a playoff shot still intact. Most people would not have expected this two months ago.

Alabama. LSU. The season has not gone smoothly, but the winner can rescue itself and have everything to play for.

Here are the Alabama-LSU College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Alabama-LSU Odds

Alabama: -2.5 (-124)

Moneyline: -146

LSU: +2.5 (+102)

Moneyline: +122

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs LSU

Time: 7:35 p.m. ET/4:35 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

The LSU Tigers are better than they were in September, but they still don't look like an elite team. They did beat Ole Miss, but they were outplayed for much of that game and had to scramble late to pull that one out of the fire. Alabama has better athletes, and Jalen Milroe has had a week to prepare for this game. Milroe is better than LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, and that might be what decides this game. The spread is less than a field goal. Bama should be able to win by at least three points.

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

LSU has become so much tougher as the season has moved along, all while Alabama has been jarringly inconsistent and sloppy in Year 1 under Kalen DeBoer. LSU's overall trajectory as a team has been steadier and more positive than Bama's.

Final Alabama-LSU Prediction & Pick

These teams are hard to pin down. We recommend that you stay away from this one.

Final Alabama-LSU Prediction & Pick: Alabama -2.5