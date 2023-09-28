A week after losing to the 13-seeded Alabama football team, Ole Miss is taking on another team now ranked 13th: LSU football. It is a crucial game for the two SEC West schools that have both already lost a game in the early portion of the college football season. Below is everything that you need to know on how to watch the game.

When and where is the game?

LSU and Ole Miss kickoff at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 30. It is a road game for LSU, as they travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. to take on the Rebels.

How to watch LSU vs. Ole Miss

Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, and Kris Budden will be calling the game on ESPN. You can live stream the game with fuboTV or on the ESPN app.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30 | Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium — Oxford, Miss.

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: LSU -2.5 | O/U 67.5

LSU storylines

LSU has arguably the most dynamic passing attack in the SEC, and they are facing an Ole Miss defense that has struggled to stop the aerial attack. Ole Miss allowed over 300 yards in the air to Georgia Tech. They followed that up by allowing Jalen Milroe and Alabama to complete over 80 percent of their pass attempts. Alabama has had a revolving door at the quarterback position all season, yet they still lit up Mississippi's secondary.

This plays well for LSU. Jayden Daniels is one of the best quarterbacks in the nation and a true Heisman threat. Daniels is amazingly fifth in the nation in passing yards (1,296) despite frequently being a threat to use his legs. He is a one-man wrecking crew with 14 total touchdowns through four games. The quarterback is the team's leader in rush attempts with 45. He is tough to bring down when he scrambles, and he has 193 yards on the ground.

Daniels' favorite connection has been with Malik Nabers. The wide receiver's 523 receiving yards are third in the nation. Daniels has also connected with Brian Thomas Jr. for over 400 yards.

Ole Miss storylines

The Rebels are playing for something bigger than just this season. They will be honoring the 2003 team that won the SEC West. It was the program's first 10-win season since 1971 and an influential year in making Ole Miss the program that they are today.

While their pass defense isn't great, the Rebels' run defense is impressive. They have faced a handful of run-first teams, yet they have limited team's ground games.

The number 20 ranked Rebels are led on offense by Jaxson Dart. Like Daniels, Dart uses his feet as a weapon, and he leads Ole Miss in rushing yards with 219. He has 1,096 yards through the air and 10 total touchdowns.

Quinshon Judkins is the Rebels' running back. He was expected to explode onto the scene in 2023 after setting a number of school records in his freshman campaign. That hasn't been the case, as the ball carrier has gotten off to a slow start.

Head coach Lane Kiffin is a genius when his team has the ball in their hands. The problem is Ole Miss ranks in the bottom five in time of possession, and this has directly contributed to their offensive struggles. The defense has been unable to get off the field, and they haven't created enough turnovers to give their offense more chances.

Ole Miss is averaging just 24 minutes per game with the ball in their hand. They have enough firepower to try to outshoot LSU, but they will need ample time to do so. If Ole Miss can win the turnover battle then they have a good shot of winning. If they don't, it may be an easy victory for the Tigers.