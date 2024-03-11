A highly anticipated SEC Tournament championship game between South Carolina and LSU ended in a fight that could see players suspended for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Following the game, South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley and starting center Kamilla Cardoso, as well as LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson were apologetic about the entire drama. But LSU head coach Kim Mulkey had a different perspective on the altercation as per Chessa Bouche of BRProud News.
“I wish she would have pushed Angel Reese, you don't push a girl who is that size when you're 6'7,” Kim Mulkey said. “We're playing some good basketball right now. I love where we are right now.”
It's a bit of a head-scratching response from Mulkey in that everyone else was apologetic and trying to downplay the fight between LSU and South Carolina. But she does have a point in that up to this game, LSU had been playing some of their best basketball of the season.
The Tigers had an eight-game winning streak coming into the game and will likely be no worse than a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Both teams will now wait a possible ruling from the NCAA regarding suspensions. Any players suspended will not be able to play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. With South Carolina a likely No. 1 seed, both teams will likely be unaffected by any suspensions in the first round. South Carolina won games this season with Cardoso who was participating in Olympic qualifiers with Brazil.