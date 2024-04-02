As the deadline for the decision on whether or not to go pro in the WNBA or return for another year of college basketball looms, LSU women's basketball star forward Angel Reese remains noncommittal about her future following a tough loss to Iowa on Monday in the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight, which dashed the Tigers' hopes of back-to-back national titles.
“I’ll make a decision when I’m ready,” Reese said, as reported by Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.
The loss was particularly emotional for Reese, who, despite scoring 17 points and grabbing 20 rebounds, was visibly moved during the post-game reflections. Her year since winning the national championship has been anything but easy, marked by personal attacks and unwanted attention.
“I’ve been through so much,” Reese said tearfully post-game. “I’ve stood strong every single time.”
Her statement, made amid the sting of a game that ended with LSU falling short at 94-87 to Iowa, resonates as the countdown begins. Players like Reese, who were competing in the Elite Eight or beyond, are given about 48 hours after their final game to decide on their future – a policy that has been a standard for years. Other players who weren't playing had until Monday to decide.
The 21-year-old powerhouse, a major presence during LSU's championship run and known for her assertive play and outspoken nature, faces the decision to either enter the WNBA Draft, set for April 15, or stay for her final season of college eligibility. Reese is no stranger to the spotlight, having captured the nation's attention with her performances on the court and her bold personality off of it.
The impact of her leadership on the team has been fervently defended by her teammates.
“Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y’all don’t know her,” Flau’jae Johnson said. “The crown she wears is heavy. She’s the type of teammate that’s going to make you believe in yourself.”
Angel Reese plays through injury
Reese's performance in the game against Iowa was all the more impressive considering she was playing through an ankle injury, having hurt it during a collision in the second quarter.
“I'm tough, so I tried to play through it, of course, and this is something that has been going on for a little while now,” Reese said, per Andrea Adelson of ESPN. “But I played through it, and I'm not going to make that excuse for the rest of my play for the game.”
Her injury had a discernible impact, though, as LSU struggled in the third quarter, shooting a mere 5-of-26. Iowa capitalized on this, extending their lead to 11 points – a margin that ultimately decided the game. Reese, who changed into high-topped shoes at halftime for better support, but couldn't prevent LSU's season from ending.
The locker room scene post-game was emotional. As Reese contemplates her future, Johnson, who is only a sophomore, is already looking ahead, vowing to return stronger.
“Right now, I want to go to the gym and I want to get better,” she said.
LSU coach Kim Mulkey echoed these sentiments of investment and the inherent sadness that comes with the end of a season for all but the champions.
“Only one team finishes the season happy, and boy, we got to do that last year,” Mulkey said. “Somebody will get to do it this year. But everybody else is going to come up here and be sad. You know, there's nothing wrong with being sad. If you're not sad, that means you didn't invest much. So those tears are tears of investment.”
Whether she chooses to declare for the WNBA or return to bolster LSU's already strong lineup, Reese's impact on the game is undeniable. With a decision impending, the college basketball community watches with bated breath to see what path she will take.