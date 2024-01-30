LSU stumbles again, losing 77-73 to Mississippi State despite Angel Reese's 20 points.

No. 9 LSU women's basketball team suffered a 77-73 defeat against Mississippi State on Monday. The game marked the Tigers' second straight loss, following their tight matchup with No. 1 undefeated South Carolina last Thursday.

LSU's women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey said that she was unsurprised by the outcome, considering the circumstances surrounding the game.

“This game was one that was not surprising. When you play a game on the road after a big game like we had with South Carolina, you watch your team and see how they reacted,” Mulkey said, via ESPN. “We had the lead and did some things early, but in the second half we can't seem to get stops defensively when they matter. You have to get stops at this level, and we don't seem to be doing it.”

Mississippi State's victory was led by performances from reserves Darrione Rogers and Mjracle Sheppard. Rogers racked up 19 points, while Sheppard contributed 12, fueling a defensive display in the third quarter that tipped the scales in the Bulldogs' favor.

This loss puts LSU's season record at 18-4, with a 5-3 mark in the SEC. The team's recent form has been rocky, with three losses in their last five games. Meanwhile, Mississippi State improved their record to 17-5 (4-3 in the SEC), breaking a 15-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams. Their last victory against a ranked team dates back to March 2020 against Kentucky.

For Mississippi State, JerKaila Jordan led the scoring in the second half, totaling 24 points. LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson put up commendable efforts, scoring 20 and 18 points, respectively. However, it was Rogers who emerged as the star, especially with a clutch three-pointer in the final minute, extending the Bulldogs' lead and ultimately sealing the win.

“Those are those moments that you dream about as a kid – big situations against top teams,” Rogers said. “My teammates and coaching staff truly believe in me, and they get mad when I don't shoot the ball. I live for those moments.”

Mississippi State's shooting accuracy was impressive, making 53% of their shots and going 9-of-17 from beyond the arc. In contrast, LSU shot 45% overall and struggled from the 3-point line, hitting only 3-of-14 attempts.

“I'm a man of words, but I'm still speechless,” MSU coach Sam Purcell said. “This is what I dreamed about. This is the moment that I wanted to come here. I told everyone to give me a chance, but give us a chance together. This place is special.”