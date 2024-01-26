Despite a 76-70 defeat, LSU challenged undefeated South Carolina until the final minutes.

In the aftermath of No. 9 LSU women's basketball team's narrow 76-70 loss to undefeated No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday, head coach Kim Mulkey maintained a message of optimism about the season. The Tigers, now standing at an impressive 18-3 record with only two losses in SEC play, displayed impressive fortitude against the nation's top-ranked team.

Mulkey, known for her straightforward approach, acknowledged that while she doesn't typically celebrate moral victories, the performance against South Carolina was a testament to the Tigers' potential.

“I think we're one of the top teams in the country,” Kim Mulkey said, via Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “Losing to South Carolina the way we did sent a message that we're not going away.”

The high-stakes matchup saw LSU leading for nearly 33 minutes against a formidable opponent in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,205. The game's intensity was evident by the presence of ESPN's “College GameDay” and the back-and-forth action between the two SEC powerhouses. Despite the loss, the Tigers' performance was a showcase of their skills, particularly in the first half where they led by as many as 11 points.

The game took a decisive turn when Angel Reese, LSU's standout player, fouled out with just over 4 minutes left on the clock. Her absence was felt, as the Gamecocks capitalized on the opportunity with an 11-3 run, ultimately clinching the win for South Carolina. Reese's loss in the crucial final minutes was a significant factor in the game's outcome, said LSU's Flau'jau Johnson.

“Experience – that was a big hit for us,” Johnson said. “We had four minutes left – that's too much time to not have Angel Reese on the floor.”