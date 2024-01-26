LSU's Angel Reese fouls out, sparking a Gamecocks comeback to claim victory from the Tigers.

In a thrilling game that had all the earmarks of a classic, the No. 9 LSU women's basketball team fell to the undefeated No.1 South Carolina Gamecocks in a tightly contested match. Despite leading for most of the game and putting on an impressive display of talent and teamwork, LSU's efforts were hampered by the loss of their star player, Angel Reese, who fouled out with just over four minutes remaining on the clock.

The matchup, which took place before a vibrant crowd of 13,205, saw South Carolina stage a dramatic comeback to seal a 76-70 victory over the Tigers. The absence of Reese, an All-American and the 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player, was keenly felt as South Carolina capitalized on the opportunity, launching an 11-3 run to close the game.

Angel Reese took to social media following the game, acknowledging her role and expressing support for LSU. “I'm a DAWG. Respect me. This game was on me, but I'm rocking with my girls day in & day out! GEAUX TIGERS!” she said on X, formerly Twitter.

South Carolina's victory extended their impressive streaks, including their 28th consecutive road win, a record in SEC history, and their 37th straight regular-season conference win. The team's ability to overturn a deficit, having now won 10 straight games when trailing by double figures, is a testament to their relentless spirit and the strategic acumen of coach Dawn Staley.

Staley credited the game's outcome to the team's perseverance and timely plays.

“It was a game of runs … The team that made the last play was the one that was going to win this basketball game,” Staley said, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN, adding, “When you lose Angel (Reese), you lose a big part of what they do, because she touches the ball and she makes the right decisions.”

LSU's performance, while not resulting in a win, still signaled their potential. LSU coach Kim Mulkey reflected on the narrow defeat with a forward-looking perspective.

“Losing to South Carolina the way we did sent a message that we're not going away,” Mulkey said.

LSU and Angel Reese will face Mississippi State on Monday, while South Carolina plays Vanderbilt on Sunday.