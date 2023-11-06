LSU's Angel Reese is poised for a historic season, potentially breaking viewership records and leading LSU to back-to-back championships

LSU women's basketball phenom Angel Reese is set to dominate headlines once more as the NCAA 2023-24 season beckons. The Baltimore native, whose on-court prowess and off-court charisma have catapulted her into the spotlight, has set the stage for a sensational senior year that could further engrave her name in the annals of college basketball history.

Here are five predictions for Reese in the as she gears up for another potentially record-breaking 2023-24 season with the LSU Tigers.

Surpassing viewership records yet again

Angel Reese has been instrumental in propelling women's basketball into a new era of recognition and popularity. With the staggering viewership numbers of last season's NCAA women's basketball championship (9.9 million), expectations are high for even more eye-catching metrics. Boldly, it could be predicted that any game featuring Reese could break past the 13 million viewership peak, as her growing fanbase and the LSU women's basketball title defense narrative attract even more audiences.

A repeat of MOP and a modeling contract

Fresh off her Most Outstanding Player award, Reese is in prime position to claim the honor again, provided LSU maintains their trajectory from the previous season. What's more, her dual aspirations of dominating the hardwood and the runway could see her land a significant modeling contract before the season's end. Her success would underline the evolving perception of female athletes and their multifaceted capabilities, inspiring many to follow in her footsteps.

Leading LSU to unprecedented back-to-back titles

With the addition of talents like Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, LSU's roster is brimming with skill and ambition. It's predicted that under Reese's leadership, LSU women's basketball will not only be the favorite but will go on to win consecutive national championships — a feat that would solidify Reese's legacy and Coach Kim Mulkey's genius, positioning the LSU Tigers as a new dynasty in women's college basketball.

Angel Reese Court to become a symbol of success

The opening of the “Angel Reese Court” in Baltimore signifies more than just a nod to her accomplishments; it serves as a beacon for the future generations she inspires. As Reese's collegiate career progresses, this court will likely become a hallowed ground for young aspirants, and by the end of the season, it may well be the site of numerous programs and initiatives championing women's sports, spearheaded by Reese's influence.

A defining choice between the WNBA and an extended college stay

Reese's decision regarding her professional future will be a major talking point this season. Although the allure of the WNBA, especially with the new Bay Area expansion team, is strong, Reese might opt for an additional college year, further pushing her records and possibly pursuing back-to-back-to-back titles. Whatever her choice, it will send ripples throughout college and professional basketball circles, as it will reflect the shifting priorities and new opportunities available to student-athletes.

Bonus Prediction: A collegiate rivalry turns pro

The possibility of Reese and Caitlin Clark facing off in what could be one of women's basketball's greatest rivalries is tantalizing. If both stars enter the WNBA in the same draft class, the stage would be set for years of thrilling head-to-head battles, bringing their collegiate saga to the professional stage and captivating basketball fans worldwide.

In conclusion, Angel Reese stands on the precipice of a season that could redefine excellence in women's college basketball. As LSU and Reese brace for the high stakes of the 2023-24 season, the sport itself could witness growth and enthusiasm at levels never seen before, largely thanks to the transcendent talents and appeal of this extraordinary athlete.