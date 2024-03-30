The LSU Tigers take on the UCLA Bruins. Check out our Women's March Madness odds series for our LSU UCLA prediction and pick. Find how to watch LSU UCLA.
This game does not contain Caitlin Clark, so it might not get the biggest television ratings on Saturday, but this is clearly the best and most interesting of the four games played on Saturday in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA Tournament. This is a heavyweight matchup, a Final Four-quality game. LSU is the defending national champion of college basketball. No one would have been shocked if LSU had been a No. 2 seed in this tournament, but the Tigers were bumped down to a No. 3. Notably, they won the national championship last year as a No. 3 seed. No one wants to face Kim Mulkey or Angel Reese in an elimination game. UCLA, though, has to do so if the Bruins are going to advance.
UCLA was the No. 2 team in the country behind South Carolina for a few weeks this season. At the start of 2024 and the month of January, UCLA was unbeaten. The Pac-12 took a few bites out of the Bruins, but they still earned a No. 2 seed.
This game has a lot of high-profile women's college basketball players. LSU has Reese accompanied by Hailey Van Lith and Aneesah Morrow, two elite transfers who came to Baton Rouge to win a title. UCLA has Lauren Betts, a transfer from Stanford, accompanied by Kiki Rice and Charisma Osborne. UCLA has never made the Women's Final Four, and with a loaded roster, all the pressure is on coach Cori Close to finally get UCLA over the hump. This Albany regional semifinal promises to be a blockbuster.
Here are the LSU-UCLA Women's March Madness odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Women's March Madness Odds: LSU-UCLA Odds
LSU Tigers: -3.5 (-104)
UCLA Bruins: +3.5 (-118)
Over: 144.5 (-115)
Under: 144.5 (-105)
How To Watch LSU vs UCLA
Time: 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT
TV: ABC
Why LSU Could Cover the Spread
The Tigers are simply the team no one wants to face in March. Kim Mulkey is a March wizard. Coaches don't win four national championships by accident. Mulkey, say whatever you want about her on a personal level or on a behavioral level, is one of the giants of women's college basketball coaching. She won three national titles at Baylor and then whipped LSU into shape very quickly. She squeezes the most out of her players, extracting maximum effort in the biggest games and getting top-tier defense in crucial, hinge-point situations. Cori Close is a good head coach, but she is not in Kim Mulkey's league. Expect Mulkey to make the right adjustments and to take UCLA out of any semblance of rhythm and flow in its halfcourt offense.
Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread
This game is likely to be close. Assuming it is, Lauren Betts is a tall, strong, low-post hammer LSU does not have. It will be tough for LSU to match up with Betts. If the Tigers double-team her, she can kick out to Kiki Rice and Charisma Osborne — maybe also Londynn Jones — for 3-point shot attempts. UCLA has length, which could bother LSU's offense and prevent the Tigers from establishing a firm grip on this game. LSU has struggled at times in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers destroyed Middle Tennessee in the second half, but only after falling behind by nine points. LSU's inconsistency could catch up with the Tigers here.
Final LSU-UCLA Prediction & Pick
The proven coach and proven team are clear here. Take LSU.
Final LSU-UCLA Prediction & Pick: LSU -3.5