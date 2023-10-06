Women's sports is growing fast, and deservedly so. Marking the continued growth of women's sports is the WNBA's formalized plan to expand the league by welcoming a new team based in the Bay Area, sharing the “Golden State” name with the Golden State Warriors as well as their homecourt of Chase Center, beginning operations by 2025. Thus, it was big when Warriors star Stephen Curry expressed his unwavering support for his beloved organization's newest WNBA sister franchise, as it will help pique the interest of fans of the NBA team.

Speaking to reporters, via Warriors on NBC Sports, Curry explained just how big of a deal it will be for San Francisco to be housing the WNBA's newest franchise, as it will help grow the women's game in the area immensely.

“It's awesome. I remember being in Charlotte back in the day when the Sting showed up for the first time. And the energy around the city was awesome. Knowing the journey of the WNBA, the opportunity for expansion and the fact that you’ll have a team here in the Bay is gonna be fun,” the Warriors star said, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Stephen Curry then added that there's no better time indeed for the WNBA to garner excitement from its fanbase heading into a star-studded WNBA Finals clash between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, which will begin on Sunday afternoon.

“Obviously, paying attention to the Finals in a couple days. There's no better time for growing women's basketball, women's sports in general, and the investment in the game,” Curry added. “It's exciting. It's a lot to figure out […] but just the fact that it's growing, it's expanding, it's here… should be awesome.”

Being a father to two daughters, Stephen Curry knows just how important it will be to continue giving women opportunities they never had before to further themselves and be seen as equals to men. Having a WNBA franchise in the Bay, especially with its history of support for women's basketball, should help immensely in that regard, especially for Curry's kids who are still in their formative years.