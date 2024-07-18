UFC Vegas 94: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba continues on the prelims with a fight in the flyweight division between Luana Carolina and Lucie Pudilova. Carolina is coming off back-to-back victories as she comes into this fight at the UFC Apex meanwhile, Pudilova has now lost two in a row and is looking for a win with her back against the wall. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Carolina-Pudilova prediction and pick.

Luana Carolina (10-4) is coming off the best outing of her UFC career when she dominated Julijia Stoliarenko with a third-round TKO victory. That has now given Carolins two wins in a row and she will be looking to extend her winning streak to three in a row when she takes on Lucie Pudilova this weekend at UFC Vegas 94.

Lucie Pudilova (14-9) has yet to taste victory inside the Octagon since her second-round TKO victory against Wu Yanan in 2022. Now, coming off of back-to-back losses Pudilova will be desperately searching for a win this weekend against Luana Carolina with her back against the wall.

Here are the UFC Vegas 94 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

UFC Vegas 94 Odds: Luana Carolina-Lucie Pudilova Odds

Luana Carolina: -114

Lucie Pudilova: -106

Over 2.5 rounds: -405

Under 2.5 rounds: +305

Why Luana Carolina Will Win

Luana Carolina is poised to secure a victory against Lucie Pudilova in their upcoming bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 94 this Saturday. The Brazilian fighter’s advantages in reach and striking accuracy are likely to play a crucial role in this matchup.

Carolina’s superior striking percentage of 51% compared to Pudilova’s 39% suggests she will have the edge in the stand-up exchanges. Her 69-inch reach, which is 1.5 inches longer than Pudilova’s, will allow her to maintain distance and pick apart her opponent from the outside.

While Pudilova has more professional experience, Carolina’s recent performances indicate she’s hitting her stride. The 31-year-old Brazilian has shown steady improvement in her UFC tenure and her size and reach advantages can be more pronounced.

Carolina’s ability to avoid takedowns will be crucial, as Pudilova may look to exploit any grappling weaknesses. However, if Carolina can keep the fight standing, her higher strike output of 6.53 landed per minute compared to Pudilova’s 4.87 should give her a significant advantage.

The betting odds, which have shifted to near even, suggest a competitive fight. However, Carolina’s physical advantages and improving skill set make her the likely victor in what promises to be an exciting bantamweight contest at UFC Vegas 94.

Why Lucie Pudilova Will Win

Lucie Pudilova is poised to secure a victory against Luana Carolina in their upcoming bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 94 this Saturday. The Czech fighter’s experience and well-rounded skill set give her a significant edge in this matchup.

While Carolina has shown improvement in her recent performances, Pudilova’s experience against higher-caliber opponents cannot be overlooked. With 23 professional fights under her belt compared to Carolina’s 14, Pudilova has faced tougher competition and has a more diverse skill set.

Pudilova’s grappling abilities could be the key factor in this fight. With more grappling experience showcased with her submission victories, she has the tools to control the fight on the ground if needed. Carolina, despite her improving striking, has shown vulnerabilities in her ground game in the past.

The Czech fighter’s higher striking accuracy (51% compared to Carolina’s 39%) suggests she’ll be more efficient in landing significant strikes. Combined with her height and reach advantage, this could allow her to pick apart Carolina from a distance.

While the betting odds are close, Pudilova’s experience, size advantage, and well-rounded skill set make her the likely victor in what promises to be an exciting bantamweight contest at UFC Vegas 94. Her ability to adapt her game plan mid-fight and potentially exploit Carolina’s weaknesses on the ground could be the deciding factor in this matchup.

Final Luana Carolina-Lucie Pudilova Prediction & Pick

These two flyweights will be looking to make a statement this weekend when they face off against one another at the UFC Apex. Carolina is looking like the best version of herself with her back-to-back wins for the first time in her career meanwhile, Pudilova is desperate for a win after consecutive losses as she fights for her career this weekend. Ultimately, it will be the striking of Carolina that will be tough for Pudilova to deal especially the kicks, and with that, she should be the one winning minutes on the feet just outstriking Pudilova en route to a decision victory.

Final Luana Carolina-Lucie Pudilova Prediction & Pick: Luana Carolina (-114), Over 2.5 Rounds (-405)