Lucas Giolito will stay with the Boston Red Sox organization during the 2025 season, as he exercised his $19 million option, according to an announcement from the team.

This development was expected, as it would have made no sense for Giolito to opt for free agency after missing the 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery.

Giolito is expected to be ready to participate in spring training for the Red Sox, but that does not mean he will be ready to pitch at full strength by the start of the season. Giolito will have to pass several tests in order to hold down a spot in the Red Sox rotation. Once that happens, Giolito will have to show he can handle the stress of taking a regular turn as one of the team's starting pitchers.

The 30-year-old Giolito has spent the majority of his 8-year career with the Chicago White Sox. He was known for his ability to take his regular turn in the rotation throughout the majority of his career.

Giolito had 30 or more starts in three consecutive seasons from 2021 through 2023.

He had his best season in 2019 when he had a 14-9 record with a 3.41 earned run average along with 228 strikeouts in 176.1 innings. Giolito made the American League All-Star team that season.

The 2023 season was difficult for Giolito

The Red Sox hurler has been known as a something of a workhorse prior to his elbow surgery. In addition to his consistency from 2021 through 2023, he also had one other season with 30 or more starts and another year that included 29 starts.

It was difficult for Giolito to watch his new teammates with the Red Sox without being able to help them in the American League East.

“It’s hard,” he said, per Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe. “It can be difficult sometimes to juggle the feeling of, like, I obviously signed here, it’s a lot of money, I’m letting people down, vs. this kind of [expletive] that happens in baseball. We blow our elbows out. I didn’t want it to happen now. But it’s kind of the hand you’re dealt.”

The Red Sox had an up and down 2024 regular season, playing well in the first half and looking like a potential playoff team under manager Alex Cora before struggling in the second half. They finished with an 81-81 record that left them in third place in the American League East.

The pitching staff was led by Brayan Bellow, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. Bellow had a 14-8 record with a 4.49 ERA, while Houck made the American League All-Star team with a 9-10 record and a 3.12 ERA. Crawford struggled to a 9-16 mark with a 4.36 ERA in 183.2 innings.