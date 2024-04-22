The Boston Red Sox are having a crisis with their pitching staff. Before the season even started, the team lost a key signing in the offseason. During spring training, star pitcher Lucas Giolito abruptly exited the game due to an injury. After a few days, the fans' worst fears were confirmed: Giolito would be out for the entire season after undergoing elbow surgery. It's a brutal blow for a team that has lost many of their stars in the rotation.
A month after the injury, Lucas Giolito finally spoke about the injury that took him out for the season, per Chris Rose. The Red Sox pitcher said that he really didn't feel anything prior to the injury, but during the game itself, he started feeling a bit sore.
“No, I didn't have anything going on. I felt very good, my velocity was up. And yeah, I went out for that second outing… it was kind of throughout that outing, I was like, ‘Oh, I kinda do feel a little bit sore today.' But, you work through that. And then I threw one pitch where it was like, ‘That wasn't very good.'”
Despite the severity of the injury, Giolito didn't think his season was over immediately after the injury. The Red Sox pitcher recalled feeling a similar sensation last season that ultimately resulted in nothing, so he had no reason to believe that it was a serious injury.
“No, I didn't know it was over. ‘Cause I had something, I had a similar sensation last year that ended up being nothing. I remember I was on the mound and I was like, ‘Is it like something last year or was it something else?' It was pretty interesting, all the initial tests were pointing to one thing… it didn't seem significant. And then I got an MRI, and the MRI showed that, ‘Oh, your UCL is damaged.'”
Red Sox' pitching staff after Giolito injury
Giolito was supposed to be one of the solutions to a Red Sox rotation that struggled last season. They were one of the worst units last season, and with Chris Sale signing with the Atlanta Braves… they needed a new ace. Giolito struggled to end the year, but he still performed pretty solidly. Banking on a bounce-back season was not a bad idea at all.
With Giolito out for the year, though, the Red Sox have had to rely on a few other pitchers to get them through the season. Tanner Houck is playing some pretty great ball as of late, going 3-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 28 strikeouts. Brayan Brello and Nick Pivetta are also playing great, although Pivetta is currently on the injured list.
Even with all of the injuries, the Red Sox are still in good position this season. They are 13-10 right now, good for third in the AL East. A playoff berth will be pretty tough: the Yankees and the Orioles are playing out of their minds, and the Blue Jays are creeping up right behind them after a slow start. How far can they go with a battered and bruised team?