Lucy is an A-Rank Fire character available from the launch of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ). A member of the Sons of Caludon, Luciana Auxesis Theodoro de Montefio is a great addition to any account. In this guide, we will discuss Lucy's kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ.

Lucy Kit In ZZZ

Lucy is available in ZZZ as a standard Agent. Players can get more copies of him during his rate-ups, or through the Standard Banner.

Lucy Background

Lucy is an A-Rank Fire Support character. Support characters provide buffs to team mates or applies debuffs or crowd control on enemies, giving his team opportunities to deal huge amounts of damage.

Lucy Ascension Materials

Lucy will require the following materials to be fully promoted:

Basic Support Certification Seal x4

Advanced Support Certification Seal x32

Ruler Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Lucy Skill Materials

Each of Lucy's Skills require the following materials to reach max level:

Basic Burn Chip x10

Advanced Burn Chip x30

Specialized Burn Chip x100

Hamster Cage Pass x1

Dennies x1,000,000

Additionally, here are the materials needed for the Core Skills:

Higher Dimensional Data – Destructive Advance x60

Ferocious Grip x9

Dennies x405,000

Lucy Skills

Basic Attack – Lady's Bat: Strike forward up to 4 times, dealing Physical DMG and Fire DMG. When Lucy uses her fourth Basic Attack, the currently on-field guard boars will launch Guard Boars: Spinning Swing! together.

Guard Boars: To Arms! – In combat, the guard boards will randomly use a basically bat, boxing gloves, or a slingshot to automatically attack enemies, dealing Physical DMG.

Guard Boars: Spinning Swing! – When Lucy uses the fourth Basic Attack, or when she gains the Cheer On! status, the guard boards will whirl their basically bats in a continous motion, dealing Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

If the attack cannot be executed immediately, the guard boards will remember the required number of times to execute it.

Dodge – Foul Ball!: A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Dash Attack – Fearless Boar!: Rapidly strikes enemies in front, dealing Physical DMG.

Dodge Counter – Returning Tusk!: Strike enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack – Solid Hit!: Press Special Attack to activate. Recall the guard boards and throw them as a Line Drive. The Guard boars will cause an explosion upon hitting enemies, or wall, dealing Fire DMG.

Hold Special Attack to activate. Recall the guard boars and throw them as a Fly Ball. The guard boars will cause an explosion upon landing, dealing Fire DMG.

EX Special Attack – Home Run!: When enough energy, press Special Attack to activate. Recall the guard boards and throw them as a Line Drive. The Guard boars will cause an explosion upon hitting enemies, or wall, dealing massive Fire DMG.

When enough energy, hold Special Attack to activate. Recall the guard boars and throw them as a Fly Ball. The guard boars will cause an explosion upon landing, dealing massive Fire DMG.

Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

After uxing EX Special Attack, when the guard boars trigger an explosion, it will apply the Cheer On! status to all allies, Bangboo, and the guard boars themselves.

While under the Cheer On! status, allies' ATK increases. The Cheer On! status lasts for 10s when a Line Drive is hit, and 15s when a Fly Ball is hit. Repeated triggers reset duration.

Chain Attack – Grand Slam!: When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate. Lucy jumps up and sends an guard boar at enemies in front in a large area, dealing massive Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Ultimate – Walk-Off Home Run!: Launch all guard boards sequentially, dealing massive Fire DMG in a large area to enemies ahead. While using this skill, other squad members recover 10 energy, and the next character to switch in gains an additional 20 energy. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Passive – Crimson Mane Guard: When Lucy uses her Special Attack or EX Special Attack, a guard boar will join the battle and call in two other guard boards. The guard boars inherit Lucy's ATK and Impact. The Cheer On! buff for the guard boars is increased, and their attack frequency is increased.

Additional Ability – Batter Up!: When any other character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: The guard boars inherit Lucy's CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG.

Quick Assist – Hit By Pitch!: Strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Defensive Assist – Safe on Base!: Parries the enemy's attack, dealing massive Daze. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Assist Follow-Up – Scored a Run!: Strikes enemies in front, dealing Fire DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Lucy Talents

Drill Formations: When the guard boars launch Gruad Boars: Spinning Swing!, Lucy recovers 2 Energy. This effect can trigger once every 15s, with each guard boar having its own separate cooldown.

Little Boar Captain: When Lucy uses a Chain Attack or Ultimate, it grants all squad members, Bangboo, and the guard boars the Cheer On! status for 10s.

Ironfist Overseer: All skill levels +2

Chaos Ball Game: While in the Cheer On! state, allies' CRIT DMG is increased by an additional 10%.

Wildland Princess: All skill levels +2

Fierce Fangs of Fire: When an ally in the Cheer On! state hits an enemy with an EX Special Attack, a guard boar will drop from the sky and cause an explosion, dealing Fire DMG equal to 300% of the guard boar's ATK.

This will extend the duration of the Cheer On! buff for all squad members by 5s. The duration can increase up to 3 times, with a maximum duration of 30s. Refreshing the Cheer On! state resets the stack count.

After the guard boar's explosion, it will launch Guard Boars: Spinning Swing!.

That's all for Lucy's kit, skills, talents, and ascension materials in ZZZ. ZZZ is available on PlayStation 5, iOS, Android, and PC.

