The Indiana Fever underwent many changes in the offseason. Indiana brought in Stephanie White to fill a vacancy at head coach. So far this season, she has had her ups and downs coaching Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston. However, one of the linchpins to the Fever's success is Sophie Cunningham, one of the team's other additions.

The guard came into the season as one of the league's best shooters. However, her role on the team has grown beyond a floor-spacer. After getting into an altercation against the Connecticut Sun, Cunningham has become much more popular.

She acknowledged her popularity spike, but Cunningham's focus is not on her popularity among fans, according to Lynx beat reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

Sophie Cunningham on her identity and brand “blowing up” “I didn’t mean for it to blow up like that, I didn’t mean for it to blow up at all to be honest. But at the end of the day I’m here to focus on basketball, I’m still so not satisfied with how I’m playing… this is all… pic.twitter.com/R0GuAtwhBi — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) July 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

I didn’t mean for it to blow up like that, I didn’t mean for it to blow up at all to be honest,” Cunningham said. “But at the end of the day I’m here to focus on basketball, I’m still so not satisfied with how I’m playing… this is all super cool, I think it’s fun, I think it’s cool to show young boys and girls that it’s cool to stand up for your teammates, to stand up for your friends… but my mind is I need to start scoring the ball.”

Cunningham's scoring is at a four-year low. If she maintains her pace, it will also be the worst playmaking season of her career. With Clark out against the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup Final, Boston needs Cunningham to show up.

Cunningham acknowledged her poor play. According to her, she is still finding her way back after suffering an ankle injury before the season began.

“I'm so annoyed by it, to be completely honest,” Cunningham said about her recent performances. “I just need to dial in, focus on my shot, focus on getting back to where I was before I got injured. So that's were my mind's at.”

Cunningham has a chance to take a big step in the right direction against the Lynx. However, Napheesa Collier and Co. are one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the championship game.

Without Clark on the floor, Cunningham has more offensive responsibility. If she can find her stroke with her superstar out, White could have a reliable scorer to hand the ball to outside of her trio of stars.