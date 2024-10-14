ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 10: Nick Klein vs. Heraldo Souza continues with a fight between Luis Gurule and Nick Piccininni in the flyweight division. Gurule comes into this short-notice opportunity undefeated winning all nine of his professional bouts meanwhile, Piccininni is coming off a split-decision win on the Contender Series earlier on this season. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gurule-Piccininni prediction and pick.

Luis Gurule (9-0) is stepping in on about a week’s notice for the injured Jack Duffy for the biggest opportunity of his MMA career. He has won all nine of his professional bouts where he most recently captured the Fury FC Flyweight Championship after submitting former Contender Series alumni Jacob Silva last month. “Grim” will be looking to make a statement and secure his UFC contract when he takes on Nick Piccininni on this week’s episode of the Contender Series.

Nick Piccininni (7-0) remained undefeated after winning a razor-close split decision against Jack Duffy in Week 3 of the Contender Series. However, Dana White didn’t believe he won the fight and gave him and Duffy another opportunity to showcase their skill on Week 10 but now Duffy is out with an injury so he will now face off against Luis Gurule. Piccininni will be looking to make the most of his second chance when he takes on Gurule this Tuesday night.

Why Luis Gurule Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Matt Valle – SUB

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (1 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

As we approach the final week of Dana White’s Contender Series, the flyweight bout between Luis Gurule and Nick Piccininni stands out as a potential show-stealer. While both fighters enter the cage with unblemished 9-0 and 7-0 records respectively, Gurule’s more diverse skill set and higher level of competition give him the edge in this matchup. Gurule’s experience competing in LFA, a premier proving ground for UFC talent, has honed his abilities against tougher opposition, preparing him for the pressure of the Contender Series spotlight.

Gurule’s well-rounded game, combining crisp striking with a solid wrestling base, should allow him to dictate where the fight takes place. His ability to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling will likely pose significant problems for Piccininni, who may struggle to implement his own game plan. As the fight progresses, expect Gurule’s superior cardio and fight IQ to become increasingly apparent, allowing him to pull away on the scorecards or potentially find a late stoppage. Gurule’s dynamic fighting style and ability to finish fights both on the feet and on the ground make him the type of prospect Dana White typically looks to sign, potentially earning him a UFC contract with an impressive performance against Piccininni.

Why Nick Piccininni Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Abdul Sami Wali Fayzi – SUB

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 3 (1 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

The flyweight bout between Nick Piccininni and Luis Gurule promises to be a thrilling contest. While both fighters enter the cage with unblemished records, Piccininni’s wrestling pedigree and recent performances give him a slight edge in this matchup. As a four-time NCAA Division I All-American wrestler, Piccininni’s grappling skills are likely to be a significant factor in this fight. His ability to control opponents on the ground and seamlessly transition between positions should allow him to dictate where the fight takes place.

Piccininni’s striking has also shown marked improvement in his recent outings, demonstrating a well-rounded skill set that could pose problems for Gurule. While Gurule has impressive victories in LFA, Piccininni’s wrestling background provides him with a clear path to victory if he can implement his game plan effectively. As the fight progresses, expect Piccininni’s superior cardio and relentless pressure to wear down Gurule, potentially leading to a late stoppage or a dominant decision victory. Piccininni’s combination of elite wrestling and evolving striking makes him the type of prospect Dana White typically looks to sign, potentially earning him a UFC contract with an impressive performance against Gurule.

Final Luis Gurule-Nick Piccininni Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming flyweight bout at Dana White’s Contender Series, Luis Gurule is set to secure a victory over Nick Piccininni. Gurule’s well-rounded skill set, highlighted by his striking and grappling abilities, positions him as a formidable opponent. With an undefeated record of 9-0, he has demonstrated his capacity to finish fights, showcasing both knockout power and submission skills.

Gurule’s experience competing against tougher opponents in LFA will also play a crucial role in this matchup. Expect him to utilize his superior striking to keep Piccininni at bay while mixing in takedown attempts to control the fight’s pace. As the rounds progress, Gurule’s cardio and fight IQ will likely shine through, allowing him to pull away on the scorecards or find a late finish. This performance could be the highlight needed to catch Dana White’s attention and earn him a coveted UFC contract.

Final Luis Gurule-Nick Piccininni Prediction & Pick: Luis Gurule (-110)