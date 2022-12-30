By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

In just his fifth season in a Dallas Mavericks uniform, Luka Doncic continues to swat down franchise records like flies. After Doncic’s 60-21-10 outing earlier this week, he gained some serious ground on another owned by former Mavs favorite Michael Finley. On Thursday, he took overtook Finley and let him know it too.

Doncic finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. His dimes allowed him to sneak past Michael Finley for ninth-most assists in franchise history with 2,395 total for his career.

Luka then tagged Finley, who now serves as the Mavs’ assistant GM, to make sure he sees the accomplishment. Based on his three-word caption, he’s clearly ecstatic to stick it to his friend and boss.

“Best day ever!” said Luka Doncic with a few emojis on Twitter.

Doncic even tagged Finley in an Instagram story while pointing at his bobblehead, playfully taunting him with another short caption: “Its ok”.

Luka Doncic superó a Michael Finley, su amigo y directivo de los Mavs, en la lista de máximos asistentes de la historia de la franquicia. Lo cargó un poquito via IG. pic.twitter.com/pZaybMW14G — Mavericks Latam (@DallasMavsLATAM) December 30, 2022

Luka Doncic has reason to be proud of the feat. He managed to surpass Michael Finley for an assist total that took him nine seasons and 626 games to compile. Doncic needed just 297 – less than half the total – and less than five seasons to get it done.

The next two on the list are a couple of more recent Mavs icons in JJ Barea and Jason Terry. Doncic has a chance to pass Barea within the next five games while Terry’s 2,542 total is likely towards the second half of the season.

The real challenge for him would be to approach Derek Harper’s franchise record of 5,111 assists. Harper was an ironman for the Mavs in the eighties and early nineties and had several seasons averaging 7+ assists while flirting with 82 games played. But if Luka Doncic stays in a Dallas Mavericks uniform and stays healthy, there’s no doubt he can get over that hump when it’s all said and done.