Throughout the 21 season of the hit singing competition show, American Idol, Katy Perry made some choice comments that rubbed viewers and contestants the wrong way. In the past, she's claimed that she's set up to look worse than she is. It seems that fellow judge, Luke Bryan, agrees, per Us Magazine.

“Katy Perry’s been dealing with stuff like that her whole career. We all get it … I mean we’re judging kids that people at home fall in love with … We’re not gonna bat 1,000 as judges,” said Bryan. “I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff. My thing is, I think when me and Lionel [Richie] and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we’re doing the best we can.”

Among the comments Katy Perry made were a ‘mom-shaming' joke against contestant Sarah Beth Liebe. Liebe, at 25, has three children, and Perry said that she was “laying on the table too much.” Liebe was offended by the joke.

But it was worse for the Teenage Dream singer when she was booed by the American Idol audience. She told Nutsa Buzaladze, another contestant, that she was wearing too much glitter. She said she knew it would be hard for the singer, which resulted in boos from the crowd.

“Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun making a TV show,” Luke Bryan explained. “You can’t be so safe in the moment that you’re so homogenized, you can’t ever go for a joke. Or go for a fun moment. Sometimes, you just gotta say stuff. It makes me appreciate her even more, just how big of a scale she’s had to deal with that her whole career.”