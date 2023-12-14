After suing a fan for $250K Luke Combs had to apologize and help out

Country music sensation Luke Combs found himself at the center of a legal dispute after suing a Florida woman, Nicol Harness, for using his likeness on fan merchandise sold online, NBCNews reports. The lawsuit, filed in October for copyright infringement in an Illinois federal court, resulted in a judge's ruling against Harness, ordering her to pay $250,000 in damages and prohibiting the use of Combs' trademarks.

Harness, who suffers from congestive heart failure, operates an online business selling tumblers and t-shirts. Unaware of the legal action until the case concluded on Nov. 15, she expressed distress over the hefty financial penalty, stating she lacked the means to cover the substantial sum. Her 18 tumbler sales, which earned her $380, led to the legal ordeal, leaving her grappling with stress and financial uncertainty.

In a heartfelt interview with WFLA, Harness conveyed her genuine intentions and distress over the unforeseen legal implications, emphasizing her admiration for Combs and her immediate removal of the contested merchandise upon learning of the lawsuit.

Responding to the situation, Luke Combs issued a public apology via social media after Harness's interview circulated. Expressing deep remorse, he conveyed feeling “sick to my stomach” about the situation, asserting his lack of greed and emphasizing his concern for his fans' well-being, particularly during the holiday season. Combs extended a heartfelt invitation to Harness and her family to attend one of his shows, intending to offer a personal apology and a comforting hug.

The legal action reportedly targeted multiple counterfeit sellers, predominantly larger operations in Asia, according to the Associated Press. Combs's apology underscored his genuine concern for fans inadvertently involved in legal disputes, reiterating his intention to resolve the matter amicably and express his regret directly to Harness.