Ever since the death of Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 in 2020, things have never been the same. Boseman's passing affected a lot of people. One of these people is his former co-star Lupita Nyong’o, who has had a lot of feelings about the actor's death.

“Chadwick may no longer be in our photos but he will always be in our hearts,” said Nyong’o in an Instagram post on the third anniversary of the actor's passing.

Boseman and Nyong'o acted alongside each other in Marvel's “Black Panther,” a movie that saw its ensemble win a Screen Actors Guild award for their exceptional performance. The film achieved a global box office take of more than $1 billion and made history as the first Marvel film to secure an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Tragically, Boseman passed away before filming for “Black Panther 2” began, so the script was revised to accommodate his absence.

Nyong’o still worked on “Black Panther 2,” but Boseman’s death hovered over her (and the rest of the cast) like a thundercloud the whole time they were on set.

In an Instagram post, the “Black Panther” star expressed her feelings by saying: “Three years ago today, I experienced a singular pain at the news of Chadwick Boseman's death.The confusion was so profound that it took months to trust the feeling of joy again.”

The Instagram post features heartwarming yet mournful words about the actor as well as a picture that was taken in Seoul, Korea.

“This is a photo I took at the airport as we arrived in South Korea in 2018. We had just learned to do the baby heart with our fingers. Here Chadwick was adding his suave flare [sic]. We spent a glorious 72 hours there, and the memory fills me with so much joy,” said Lupita Nyong’o.

After battling colon cancer for four years, Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020, a year none of us will never, ever forget because it was marked by heavy losses. Unfortunately, Chadwick was one such loss.