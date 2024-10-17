The Minnesota Lynx returned home on Tuesday for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty with the series tied 1-1. During this run to the Finals, Alanna Smith has been a very important player for the Lynx, but she suffered an injury scare in the first half of Game 3.

Alanna Smith suffered an apparent back injury after getting knocked down by Jonquel Jones. She ended up coming out of the game and heading to the locker room, but she was back in the lineup to start the second half. But she ended up going back to the locker room again, only to once again return to the court.

Smith has been a key player for the Lynx all season and has been one of their best interior defensive players. She was named to the All-Defensive Second Team. With Game 3 of the WNBA Finals currently in progress, Smith had two points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal. She was 0-of-3 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Although Smith has been able to stay in the game, it will be interesting to see what her status will be for the remainder of this series. More information will likely be available once the game is over.

Alanna Smith’s career year with the Lynx



In her first season with the Lynx, Alanna Smith was in contention for the Most Improved Player Award. Smith was signed by the Lynx as a free agent in the offseason in what turned out to be one of the best moves in free agency.

Smith has worked her way back to the WNBA after being cut by the Indiana Fever while playing only nine games in the 2022 season. She was originally drafted by the Phoenix Mercury with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft.

She played three seasons with the Mercury before hitting unrestricted free agency. Following the 2022 season, Smith used a strong overseas year in Poland to put herself back on WNBA team radars. She ultimately chose to sign with the Chicago Sky for the 2023 season. After a big 2023, she had plenty of suitors once she hit free agency again.

This past season, Smith appeared in 39 games for the Lynx at a little over 26 minutes per game as the starting center. She averaged 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 47.1 percent shooting from the field, 39.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.