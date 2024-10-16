As the Minnesota Lynx prepare for Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday against the New York Liberty, their team chemistry has emerged as a critical factor in their playoff run. Coach Cheryl Reeve attributes much of the team's success to their cohesion and the collective efforts of the players.

“I think it's noted when teams watch us, they always talk about the Lynx chemistry,” Reeve said, as reported by Michael Voepel of ESPN. We didn't get it right every year. We certainly have had our challenges, but we knocked it out of the park this year.”

This season, the Lynx have surprised many with their return to form. After a challenging 2022 season marked by the retirement of longtime center Sylvia Fowles and a 14-22 record, Minnesota missed the playoffs for the first time since 2010. Reeve's focus then shifted to building a foundation for the future. The 2023 season saw the Lynx return to the playoffs, but it was in 2024 that they fully regained their footing, finishing as the No. 2 seed behind only New York. Entering Game 3, the Lynx are tied 1-1 with the Liberty, with the next two games taking place at Minnesota’s Target Center.

Lynx committed to chemistry when building roster

Central to the Lynx's resurgence has been a commitment to building a balanced roster, emphasizing chemistry over star power. Unlike their Finals opponent, the Liberty, who feature a lineup of top draft picks and high-profile free agents, the Lynx have taken a different approach.

“There's more than one way to do this,” Reeve said. “And so a superteam we are not. But we're a darn good basketball team.”

The 2024 Lynx roster is built around MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier, who has been instrumental in the team's defensive and offensive efforts, averaging 20.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. However, Reeve and the team credit their success to the contributions of all players. Notably, forward Alanna Smith and guard Courtney Williams have made significant impacts since joining Minnesota as free agents, with Williams playing a key role as the team’s primary point guard, a role she wasn't initially accustomed to.

“Cheryl straight up was like, ‘We want you to be our point guard. I want you to run the team,'” Williams said. “I was like, ‘Wow, why me? I'm not even a point guard.' But she just continued to give me those words of affirmation. And she convinced me I'm a point guard a little bit.”

As they prepare for Game 3, Minnesota's chemistry is being highlighted as a crucial factor in their pursuit of a fifth WNBA title. For Reeve, who has guided the Lynx through multiple eras of success, the 2024 team represents a new chapter built on a renewed focus on unity and strategic roster building.

“We felt like after last season that we had a foundation,” Reeve said of going 19-21 in 2023 and returning to the playoffs. “With that being said, we only brought five players back. We were sure what needed to change. We weren't good enough.”

With their eyes on the prize, the Lynx aim to carry that into the next two games, hoping to bring another championship to Minnesota.