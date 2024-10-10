Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve had high praise for star forward Napheesa Collier, highlighting her consistency and work ethic as what sets her apart in the WNBA. Following the Lynx's 88-77 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday, Reeve expressed what makes Collier special.

“What makes Phee special is the consistency and the way she shows up every single day,” Reeve said, as reported by Dave Campbell of the Associated Press. “Phee is always the same: her work ethic, her demeanor, her passion for improving. She’s improved every season. She’s just been incredible, and every game it’s more than scoring how she helps our team.”

Collier’s dominant performance in the semifinals, where she led the Lynx with 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocks, highlights her all-around impact on the game. Her ability to contribute on both ends of the court has been a driving force behind Minnesota’s playoff run and their return to the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017.

Lynx teammates praise Napheesa Collier

In addition to her scoring and defensive prowess, Collier’s leadership has also been a key factor for the Lynx. Despite her individual success, Collier remains focused on team accomplishments, and has said that the desire to win is fueled by the bond she shares with her teammates.

“I’ve played with so many great players, and Phee is so different, it’s crazy,” Lynx point guard Courtney Williams said. “She is so coachable, from anybody. It does not matter. She just wants to be great. She shows up every day in her humility and the way she talks to people and the way she carries herself, it’s actually insane. Like this girl’s a bona fide superstar. They don’t act like that. A lot of superstars do not act like that, and the way she shows up and she cares, it’s different. When your leader and your superstar moves like that, it’s easy to trickle down.”

Throughout the 2024 season, Collier has been one of the league's top performers, finishing fifth in scoring and third in rebounding during the regular season. She was also awarded the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, further solidifying her status as one of the league’s most well-rounded players. Her ability to consistently improve, year after year, has made her a standout player, not just for the Lynx, but across the league.

Reeve noted that Collier’s growth is ongoing, saying, “She doesn’t need us to tell her. She knows what she needs to get better. I still think she’s got more ways to improve, and that’s what MVPs do, great players do. They never feel like they’ve arrived. They just keep getting better and better, and that’s what Phee has done.”

The Lynx face the New York Liberty in the first game of the WNBA Finals on Thursday.