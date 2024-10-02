The tension between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx was on full display during Game 2, especially between Lynx guard Courtney Williams and Sun guard Marina Mabrey.



After Sun guard DiJonai Carrington had an on-court outburst against Lynx guard Kayla McBride, the game intensified. Williams and Mabrey were in a shouting match with each other. The Minnesota guard clarified to ESPN what she said to the Connecticut guard.



“Oh, we were chatting,” Williams said via Myron Medcalf of ESPN. “I told her she couldn't guard me. She told me I ain't have that many good games. I said, ‘So you think you're pressure? Because I'm really pressure.' A little back-and-forth action. It's playoffs, man. We're going to talk a little bit. We'll be cool again after we're done playing.”

Where did the trash-talk start between Lynx Courtney Williams and Sun Marina Mabrey?

The trash talk stems from Game 1 where Mabrey looked like the most impactful player on the floor. She scored 20 points and hit six three-point shots, one of which was from about 30 feet away from the basket. Still, this Sun team is full of high-intensity players.

Players like Mabrey and Carrington bring it every single night. If they're not scoring, they're either defending at a high level or trying to throw players off of their game. Unfortunately for them, Williams didn't have any of it. As an undersized guard, she's always had a chip on her shoulder. The toughness shows every single game. Not to mention, the Lynx traded for Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics. She adds another layer of toughness for a Lynx team that will need it.

As Game 3 gets set for Friday, the series is split at one game a piece. While the Sun have the chance to play in front of their home crowd, the trash-talk will probably continue. It might even elevate since the crowd will change from the Lynx faithful to Connecticut. Regardless, the trash-talk will continue but it'll be worth noting if Williams and Mabrey keep it going.