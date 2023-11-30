Minnesota Lynx guard Diamond Miller sidelined with knee surgery, missing six weeks of EuroLeague, impacting her offseason development.

Minnesota Lynx's rising star, Diamond Miller, faced an unfortunate setback due to an injury sustained while playing in the EuroLeague. Miller, the 2023 second overall pick, was looking forward to honing her skills in live game situations during the WNBA offseason, but now faces a pause in her plans.

Miller, who had signed with the Hungarian team UNI Györ for the offseason, underwent arthroscopic cartilage knee surgery during Thanksgiving week following an injury. This surgery will sideline her for approximately six weeks, as announced by her EuroLeague team. Bridget Carleton, a fellow Lynx player also in Hungary, will be filling Miller’s spot in the rotation for UNI Györ in the meantime, as reported by Mitchell Hansen of Canis Hoops.

This injury comes as a blow to Miller, who had expressed enthusiasm about improving her game overseas.

“You have this really weird, cool opportunity and I’m just gonna enjoy it. I’m not saying every day is going to be a good day because that’s just life in general, but I know that I’m very lucky and blessed to be in this situation. I can’t wait to see how I grow during that time being overseas,” Miller said at the end of the WNBA season. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting in the gym and working out. … It’s just gonna help my game in all aspects.”

Miller's rookie season with the Lynx was marked by fluctuations but showcased her potential as a transformative player. Over 32 games, she averaged notable statistics including 21.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.9 steals. Her shooting accuracy was also impressive, with a 40.7% success rate from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range.

Her performance seamlessly transitioned into her stint with UNI Györ. She has delivered impressive numbers in the EuroLeague and Hungary-A Division contests before her injury. This included a standout EuroLeague game where Miller scored 24 points, along with six assists, five rebounds and a steal.

It remains uncertain whether Miller will rejoin UNI Györ post-recovery. Her injury undeniably poses a challenge in her development journey. This setback will be a critical point to monitor as the offseason progresses and as the Lynx prepare for the upcoming 2024 WNBA season's training camp.