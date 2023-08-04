Minnesota Lynx star forward Napheesa Collier has been out with an ankle injury. However, in her absence and before rookie guard Diamond Miller has been an aggressive — not mention fiery — competitor whose presence and skillset heightens her team's chances of winning every time she steps onto the floor.

“The way that she plays, she's so unapologetic and so aggressive in everything that she does,” Collier tells Sometimes I Hoop. “…It's really nice to see, especially from a rookie.”

Averaging 13.0 points per game before Collier went down and 14.0 points per game after, Miller may not had made a major step up in production over the last three games. However, it's her consistency — especially against top opponents — that stands out.

Specifically, her consistent dominance, which led to her winning Rookie of the Month honors for July.

Quick and crafty at 6-foot-3 and 168 pounds, Miller is a terrific inside-outside scorer with great shooting touch and ever better footwork. Miller is also one of the better shot-creators due to her physical traits and ball-handling, as well as one play-finishers because of all the above.

The descriptives may not be endless but it feels like it, and once the rookie becomes an even sharper player there's no limit to how impactful she can be. That will come with time, and as the 22-year-old Miller only has 19 WNBA games under her belt, there's certainly still much for her to learn.

Still, the early results have been promising. Though their 13-14 record stands room for improvement, after finishing 14-22 last season, the Lynx already far ahead of schedule.

Miller, in all her magnificence, is a big reason for that.