The Minnesota Lynx clinched a playoff spot on Sunday after their 86-73 win over the Phoenix Mercury, and they made history in the process.

The Lynx are just the second team in WNBA history to start 0-6 or worse and make the playoffs, joining the 2015 Los Angeles Sparks, who started 0-7, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

At the beginning of the season, it seemed as if the Lynx were in for a long season, but they have turned it around and gotten back to .500 at 19-19 with two games remaining on the schedule. They will be playing the Chicago Sky on the road on Friday, then will finish their season on the road on Sunday against the Indiana Fever.

The Lynx are currently in the fifth spot in the standings, and would play the Dallas Wings as things currently stand. They are 1.5 games behind the Wings, and 1.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics, who are tied for the sixth and seventh spots.

What the Lynx did this season is arguably more impressive than the 2015 Sparks. The Lynx got back to .500 with the help of star player Napheesa Collier and other contributors like rookie Dorka Juhasz. The Sparks finished 14-20, and were the only team in the playoffs with a losing record that season.

The 2015 Sparks lost to the Lynx in the first round, who went on to win the championship.

While the Lynx with Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhasz remain underdogs against teams like the Las Vegas Aces, New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, they could make some noise in the WNBA Playoffs.