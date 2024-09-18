With the WNBA playoffs on the edge of the horizon, teams are jockeying for seeding. That's no longer the case for the Minnesota Lynx though as they secured the No. 2 seed after Bridget Carleton drained a three-pointer with just 3.4 seconds left to take the lead 78-76 over the Connecticut Sun. The Lynx would win by that same final score, and they will face the Phoenix Mercury, the No. 7 seed as their first-round opponent.

One fervent fan remarked, “Great shot! She's just been steady all year! This MN team gonna give teams in the playoffs fits.”

Another WNBA fan doesn't envy the team that faces the Lynx during the postseason.

“The Lynx scare me. They shoot too well from 3 and the Fever gives them open 3's all game.”

This meeting between the Lynx and Phoenix will mark their sixth in the postseason. With the WNBA's playoff format, the first-round is a best-of-three series where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2.

With one game left to play in the regular season, the WNBA playoffs begin Sunday, September 22. The semi-finals begin on Sunday, September 29, and Game 1 of the 2024 WNBA Finals is scheduled to start Thursday, October 10.

Lynx anchored for playoff run with Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride

Collier has not-so-quietly been having an MVP-caliber season. The four-time WNBA All-Star and 2019 WNBA Rookie of the Year is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist. The 27-year-old is averaging 20.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. Her all-around ability makes her one of the best in the WNBA. She's the biggest reason why the Lynx are the second seed.

The case for Collier was made clearer by ClutchPoints' contributor Erin Achenbach.

“To understand Collier’s MVP case, it's important to dive into the specifics of her season. As of late August, Collier is averaging an impressive 29.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, making her the fourth offensive player in the league, and third defensive player.

“These figures alone are enough to place her among the league's elite, but what truly sets Collier apart is her ability to influence the game on both ends of the floor. Her average of two steals per game is the second-highest in the league, highlighting her defensive acumen, and making her one of the most complete players in the WNBA.”

Kayla McBride is one of the best high-volume three-point shooters in the league, knocking down threes at a 40.9% clip. The 11-year veteran provides formidable experience and stability to the backcourt.

The Lynx have five players who average at least 40% beyond three, including Cecilia Zandalasini (44.9%) and Carleton (44.1%), who sank the game-winner Tuesday night.