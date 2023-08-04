In the WNBA, when teams fall below ten available players, they are allowed to sign additional players to hardship contracts. Sometimes those hardship contracts come in the form of a 7-day contract. The Minnesota Lynx are a team that has suffered from multiple injuries and absences this season, although they do have Diamond Miller, Aerial Powers and Jessica Shepard back in the lineup. They are currently without star player Napheesa Collier who is questionable to play against the New York Liberty on Friday. In a move that might signal the nearing return of Collier, the Lynx cut Emily Engstler as her 7-day contract expired.

Transaction alert: Emily Engstler released by the Lynx, per WNBA Transactions page. — Underdog WNBA (@Underdog__WNBA) August 4, 2023

While it's possible that the Lynx could sign Emily Engstler a second 7-day contract, they have not done so as of yet. The Lynx have both Napheesa Collier and Dorka Juhaz on the injury report as questionable and should they be ready to play, there wouldn't be a need for Engstler anymore. The former No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft, Engstler's plight has highlighted how difficult it is to make a WNBA roster.

Engstler appeared in 12 games for the Lynx this season, averaging 1.8 points per game and 2.4 rebounds with splits of 38.1 percent shooting from the field, 28.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 37.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. While Engstler's shooting percentages may not be so efficient, she brought a toughness and tenacity to the team in the form of rebounding, defense and overall energy.

Engstler was originally drafted by the Indiana Fever and she suited up in 35 games for them, including six starts, during her rookie season in 2022.