The NBA All-Star Game, despite several format changes over the years, has long been criticized by fans, media members, and even the players involved. One idea some fans have begun to champion to bring intensity and a sense of competitiveness to the All-Star weekend is the addition of a one-on-one tournament featuring some of the league's best players.

The idea is simple enough; players may take more pride and, as a result, try harder to avoid being embarrassed in a one-on-one format rather than a traditional five-on-five game. WNBA star Napheesa Collier, the winner of the Unrivaled one-on-one tournament in which two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart was shockingly dominated 12-0 by Aaliyah Edwards, does not seem entirely convinced NBA players would want to participate in a one-on-one tournament.

“I definitely think it would be entertaining,” Collier said of a potential NBA tournament. “It's up to the players if they want to do it. You're putting your name on the line, you're putting your reputation on the line, it's a vulnerable situation, so again, I really commend everyone who competed in this because it's a scary situation. You don't know how it's going to be. There's no shame in losing to anyone here; everyone is so good. But of course, you don't want to lose. So it just depends if the guys are willing to put their name on the line like that or not.”

Collier's comments echo some of the skeptics of an NBA one-on-one event since the players have frequently avoided putting forth considerable effort during the midseason break. Some NBA players, who cite concerns about injuries and fatigue, have advocated for cash prizes, like is the case with the NBA Cup, as an incentive for players to try in the All-Star Game.

This year, the NBA All-Star Game will undergo another format change; for the first time, there will be a mini-tournament instead of a traditional game. Four teams — the OGs, Gloal Stars, Young Stars, and Rising Stars — will compete to determine the tournament's winner, with the champion being the team to reach 40 points in each of their two games first.

The OGs, drafted by Shaquille O'Neal, include superstars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry. The Young Stars, Kenny Smith's team, features the likes of Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Charles Barkley drafted the Global Stars, which include Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama. Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, and Dalton Knecht headline the Rising Stars team, which won a mini-tournament Friday to earn a spot in the All-Star tournament.

The All-Star Game is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow night on TNT.