The Minnesota Lynx take on the Connecticut Sun. Our WNBA Playoffs odds series has our Lynx Sun prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Sun.

The Minnesota Lynx struggled in the first two games of this series, but they didn't lose both games. Getting a 1-1 split without getting their best from superstar Napheesa Collier clearly seemed to fuel the Lynx in Game 3 in Connecticut. Minnesota, having struggled against the Sun's rugged defense in the first two games of the series, became the team we saw in late August and early September, the team which lost just two games from the Olympic midseason break to the end of the regular season. This was the vintage Minnesota team which ended the WNBA regular season as the foremost challenger to the New York Liberty for the league championship.

The Lynx steamrolled the Sun in Game 3. They were better at the start, better in the middle, and better at the end. Up by seven after one quarter, up by 12 after halftime, and up by 14 after three quarters, the Lynx were in charge the whole way. Collier, who failed to score 20 points in each of the first two games and averaged only 14, markedly improved in Game 3. She hit 8 of 14 shots and scored 18 points in the first three quarters to stake Minnesota to a 68-54 lead through three quarters. She was intent on lifting her game, and she did. Accordingly, Minnesota looked like a championship team.

The Lynx prevailed, 90-81, and now have a chance to win this series in four games after losing Game 1. They could take three straight games and avoid the need for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Tuesday if they can win Game 4.

Connecticut did not get a good performance in Game 3 from Marina Mabrey. She hit a number of clutch baskets in the Game 1 win in Minnesota. Friday, Mabrey missed each of her first seven 3-pointers. Connecticut missed 14 of its first 16 3-point shots. That's not going to cut it. The Sun also need a dynamic game from DeWanna Bonner. One of the greatest players in WNBA history has been held in check through three games. She has to be better if the Sun are going to extend their season on Sunday.

Here are the Lynx-Sun WNBA Playoffs Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Playoffs Odds: Lynx-Sun Odds

Minnesota Lynx: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Connecticut Sun: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lynx vs Sun

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why The Lynx Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Lynx made their loud statement. Napheesa Collier shook free from the Sun's tough defense. The group which looked like the better team entering this series, but which did not look like the better team in 80 minutes of basketball over the first two games versus the Sun, finally established clear-cut superiority in Game 3.

If Game 3 had been a 50-50 battle the whole way and Minnesota had barely squeaked out a win, it would feel as though the Lynx survived more than anything else. Instead, Game 3 was a thumping. It's hard to think the Lynx — having finally established the clear upper hand on the court — are going to now cede that advantage and lose their winning edge. This is the better team. The Lynx will finish the series in Game 4.

Why The Sun Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun got punched in the mouth in Game 3, but here's the larger reality of Game 4: The Sun are a tough team, and tough teams are hard to beat three straight times. You would not want to take the Sun's odds of winning this series — it's clearly Minnesota's to lose — but Game 4 is just one game. Minnesota wants this, but Connecticut needs Game 4 to keep its season alive. It's an elimination game for the Sun. They are at home. They have too many proud, determined veteran players to fold in the face of Minnesota's surge. The Sun will have an answer, especially Marina Mabrey. If she hits a few early 3-pointers, the nature of the game will completely change in Connecticut's favor.

Final Lynx-Sun Prediction & Pick

The lean is to the Lynx, but we admit that our instincts in each game have been off. It's a series whose overall direction has constantly shifted in surprising ways. So, we recommend you stay away from this game.

Final Lynx-Sun Prediction & Pick: Lynx moneyline