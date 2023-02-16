Philadelphia 76ers guard Mac McClung rose to prominence as an extraordinary dunker at the high school and college levels before reaching the NBA. The newest member of the Sixers will get the chance to show what he can do at All-Star weekend in the Dunk Contest.

McClung previewed the Dunk Contest and his participation (and spoke about his overall NBA journey) with Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The Sixers’ newest player — who recently signed a two-way contract with the team after shining with its G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats — said that he has some tricks up his sleeve for the 2023 Dunk Contest.

“There’s at least two [dunks] that I know have never been done in any contest,” McClung said. “Hopefully I make them. That’s the number one goal. I got like seven or eight dunks we’re trying to juggle right now but I know at least two, nobody has seen before.”

McClung will square off with Jericho Sims, Trey Murphy III and Kenyon Martin Jr. in Saturday’s dunk contest. Shaquille O’Neal is rocking with the 24-year-old guard, the shortest participant and also the one with the least NBA experience. He has played only two games at the highest level, both coming last season, while the other three are regulars in their respective teams’ rotations.

While many NBA fans (such as Kevin Durant) are frustrated to see a G League player in the dunk contest, Mac McClung has the hops and the creativity to put on a show in Salt Lake City.