Madame Web's box office flop wasn't helped by ticket presale cancelations.

Madame Web flopped at the box office, opening to just $15 million domestically at the box office. To date, Sony's latest Spider-Man spin-off grossed over $51.5 million.

But who's to blame for their latest flop? The Hollywood Reporter wrote a feature analyzing the film's lack of success. One insider notes that ticket presales were being canceled as the film's release date drew closer.

“On Wednesday night, you could actually watch advance purchase sales declining in real time as buyers were refunding their tickets,” a major theatrical chain insider told THR. “It really says something when you’d rather have Shazam! 2 numbers.”

For reference, Shazam! 2, aka Fury of the Gods, opened to nearly double of Madame Web's opening. It made $30.1 million during its opening weekend. Still a major flop, Fury of the Gods made $134 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

We shall see if Madame Web can leg out to a similar haul. It hasn't gotten off to a great start, even Morbius made a lot more ($39 million opening; $167 million worldwide).

What is Madame Web?

Madame Web is the latest from Sony's Spider-Man Universe. It follows Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), a young woman with psychic powers. She discovers a trio of young women, Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced), and Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor). They are being hunted by Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim).

Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, and Mike Epps also star in the film. S. J. Clarkson made her feature directorial debut with the film.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe isn't done releasing films this year. Later this year, Venom 3 and Kraven the Hunter will be released.